Ethiopia: Ministry Urges Institutions to Join Forces Against Human Trafficking

BISHOFTU- Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) stated that it is working in close collaboration with concerned bodies for acclimatizing citizens returned from overseas.

Speaking at half day awareness creation forum organized on last Saturday with a view to heightening thoughtful about the regulation of re-establishing citizens returned from abroad and evaluating the 1st quarter performance of this fiscal year plan.

On the occasion, MoLS State Minister Nigusu Tilahun said that the ministry is working together with the government and non-government bodies in combating illegal human trafficking, reorganizing the refugees and victims and the likes. The ministry has plannedto export some 500,000 trained/ eligiblecitizens for various countries this year.

Nigusu remembered that over 3.5 million jobs were created over the past fiscal year, and some106, 000 jobs were created abroad. This means that the country eyes on searching for home potential for creating jobs locally.

"Though some states like Oromia and Amhara have registered appreciable outcomes in reestablishing victims who returned from abroad, other states like Tigray and Sidama have come up with weak performance for various reasons. Following this, the total performance of the reestablishing of victims doesn't exceed 45% in this 1st quarter of this fiscal year," he noted.

MoLS Jobs Employment and Labor Market Sector Advisor Assefa Fered on his part said that citizens are leaving for abroad illegally and are exposed serious difficulty. Therefore, the combined effort of all is needed to reduce illegal migration and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

As to Assefa, some 45,111 Ethiopians were registered from Sudan due to civil war in the 1st quarter of this fiscal year. In terms of training accessibility, some 1,139 citizens were benefited and 83,065 have gained adequate health treatment from Ministry of Health. Besides, 6585 jobs were created for repatriated citizens over the past three months.

Moreover, participants from various states presented their performance and discussed the challenges and opportunities on the issue of rehabilitating returnees and the way how to combat illegal human trafficking.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER 2023