Tunisia: Israeli Aggression On Palestinians Discussed As FM Meets With Heads of Diplomatic Missions

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, Monday, had a meeting with the heads of permanent diplomatic missions abroad. The meeting shed light on the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing «blatant attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestenians,» reads a statement of the Ministry.

The meeting also focused on the repercussions of the Gaza war on the security and peace in the region and in the world.

The Foreign Minister urged all missions abroad to increase media and diplomatic action in various countries and within international organisations so as to mobilize official and popular support for an immediate halt to the crimes perpetrated by the occupation as well as defend the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to recover their usurped land.

The FM also reiterated the role of diplomacy, reminding of Tunisia's firm position regarding all current issues.

The meeting, which was held via video conferencing, was attended by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Ministry executives.