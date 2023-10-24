Ethiopia's Appeal to Gain Sea Access Fosters Mutual Benefits

Ethiopia's quest for securing access to sea and port diversification is supported by international development laws to foster mutual benefit, according to a noted economist.

Addis Ababa University Economics Lecturer Birhanu Denu (PhD) told local media that Ethiopia's pursuit to sea access has the backing of international development laws and the current geopolitical circumstances. Realizing access to the sea would ensure mutual benefit and strengthen regional economic integration.

"To overcome economic and inflation challenges, all citizens should support the government's peaceful and diplomatic access to the sea."

Apart from being the seat for international and continental organizations, Ethiopia provides ample opportunities to mutual growth with coastal neighbors and it has carried out massive infrastructural projects to ensure regional economic integration, the economist elaborated Birhanu further stated that international laws, mainly the United Nations (UN) , insists member countries to solve the quest to port access via discussion and negotiation and bring shared economic development. "Our coastal neighbors could benefit more from Ethiopia by allowing uninterrupted access to the sea."

Ethiopia's sea pursuit would provide a great opportunity for neighboring countries as the former's initiative would bring holistic growth and prosperity in the Horn of Africa. Meeting Ethiopia's demand, coastal neighbors are expected to create strong regional partnerships.

He urged the media to avail timely and accurate information for the general public and some interest groups in a bid to curtail the dissemination of false information regarding Ethiopia's appeal to sea outlets. "The media is also expected to inform neighboring countries and the international community to learn about Ethiopia's commitment to handle the issue diplomatically and peacefully.

Ethiopia had been accessing the sea for a long time since the Axumite kingdom, but it lost direct access to ports in 1991, it was learnt.