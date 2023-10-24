Angola Takes Part in 13th Fige Steering Committee Meeting

Luanda — Angola is taking part in the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Forum of General Inspectorates of African States and Similar Institutions (FIGE), to be held on 24 and 25 October in Djibouti, ANGOP learned Monday.

According to a press release, the meeting, with guaranteed participation by the inspector general of State Administration, Ângelo Veiga Tavares, aims to develop the work of the inspectorates general of African states, research, auditing and evaluation of public policies, as well as the implementation of inspection standards adaptable to the demands of our time.

FIGE is a pan-African organisation, created in Djibouti in 2006, with its headquarters in the capital, and its meetings contribute to the necessary reflection on the reforms to be implemented to strengthen the effectiveness of internal control institutions, as well as promoting the sharing of experiences in the prevention and detection of corruption.

State inspectorates represent a central issue in Africa in terms of good governance, administration and transparency of public bodies, providing greater efficiency in the management of state resources, combating illegal actions and promoting a culture of good practice, and play a particularly important role in modern development processes.

On his arrival, the inspector general of State Administration, Ângelo Veiga Tavares, received courtesy greetings from the Angolan ambassador to Djibouti and held meetings with the organisation's secretary general, Hassan Issa Sultan, and inspectors general from the countries that make up the FIGE Steering Committee.

Angola holds the Vice-Presidency of the Forum and is due to take over the Presidency next year during the General Assembly in Luanda. VIC/DAN/DOJ