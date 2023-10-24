Angola At the Top of the Most Entrepreneurial Countries in the World

Luanda — Angola ranks the first place among the most entrepreneurial countries in the world, in 2022/2023, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, which evaluates entrepreneurial activity in 50 nations.

The report published on the GEM website states that Angola, which belongs to the group of low-income countries, is the country with the highest rate of entrepreneurship (53.4%), followed by Guatemala (medium income) with 29.4% and the Panama (high income) with 27.9%.

According to the report, 77% of respondents consider it easy to open a business in the country, which puts Angola alongside countries such as Sweden (80%), Poland (79%) or India (78%).

GEM notes that 78% of Angolans surveyed said they intended to open a business in the next three years, considering that the procedures for opening a business are "quite simple".

The report also highlights that 90% of the 2,148 Angolan entrepreneurs who participated in the study say they have created business to sustain their lives because there are few job offers.

"The high level of unemployment is the main factor in the growth of entrepreneurship in the country, as it drives people to create companies", the document reads.

GEM is generally described as the largest unified study of entrepreneurial activity in the world, bringing together data from more than 300 academic and research institutions across more than 100 countries.

It is capable of generating information that allows you to streamline and develop organizational and administrative services and activities, guaranteeing them a very important role in the development of business ideas and economic opportunities on a global scale.

The study began in 1999 as a joint project between Babson College (Massachusetts, United

States) and London Business School (London, United Kingdom).

In the inaugural year, 10 countries participated in the study, all from the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States) plus Denmark, Finland and Israel. BS/IZ/AC/TED/DOJ