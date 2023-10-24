Ethiopia: Ethio - China Political Trust Hits High - Chinese Ambassador

The transformation of Ethio- Chinese diplomacy to 'all weather strategic partnership' showcases the growing political trust between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

In a press briefing he gave here yesterday, Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan stated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) to China was full of success in achieving three major issues. The two countries diplomatic ties have been transformed into all-weather strategic partnership which was the major news heralded following Premier Abiy's Beijing visit.

PM Abiy and President Xi Jinping also exchanged views and agreed to sustain the robust Ethio-China cooperation through the political trust they built. "The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening cooperation, and firmly support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns."

The Ambassador further reiterated his country's commitment to work with Ethiopia to strengthen cooperation in various fields under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework.

Ethiopia and China signed 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and letters of intent on Belt and Road cooperation encompassing agriculture, health, digital economy, green development, urban development among others. The implementation of the Global Development Initiative is also part of the major diplomatic accords.

"The Chinese Embassy is looking forward to working with all parties in Ethiopia to implement the important results of Abiy's visit."

Speaking about the recently concluded BRI forum, he indicated the forum participants agreed to unite and cooperate for win-win outcomes. Another most important consensus of the forum is to usher this cooperation into a new stage of high-quality development.

The BRI offers a cooperation platform for common development and helps many developing countries to accelerate their pace toward modernization and the initiative will follow action-oriented approaches.

The Ambassador also mentioned his country's regard to Ethiopia's digital and green transitions and said it represents major trends in global economic and social transformation. "China will also continue its support to the Ethiopian government's efforts to post-war reconstruction and economic revitalization."