Africa: AFL - Teenager Fofana Strikes As Mazembe Edge Past Esperance

A first half goal from teenage sensation Cheick Oumar Fofana earned TP Mazembe a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisian side Esperance in their African Football League (AFL) quarter-final first leg.

The 19-year-old striker headed Mazembe in front just 11 minutes in at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Sunday to give the DR Congo club a slender advantage.

Mazembe controlled the early exchanges before Fofana connected powerfully with Phillipe Kinzumbi's pinpoint delivery to score what proved the winner.

Esperance almost levelled soon after when Oussama Bouguerra was denied by a reflex save from Mazembe keeper Baggio Siadi.

Kinzumbi went close to doubling Mazembe's lead early in the second half but his fierce volley was tipped over by Amanallah Memmiche.

The Esperance keeper then thwarted Kinzumbi again late on after more slick build-up play from the visitors.

Mazembe held on to secure a vital away goal and advantage ahead of the second leg in Tunisia this Wednesday.

The five-time African champions edged a typically tight affair between two of the continent's most decorated clubs.

But with the tie delicately balanced, the Central Africans know they will face a stormy reception when they attempt to finish the job on Esperance's home patch.