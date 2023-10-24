Africa: AFL - Teenager Fofana Strikes As Mazembe Edge Past Esperance

22 October 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A first half goal from teenage sensation Cheick Oumar Fofana earned TP Mazembe a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisian side Esperance in their African Football League (AFL) quarter-final first leg.

The 19-year-old striker headed Mazembe in front just 11 minutes in at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Sunday to give the DR Congo club a slender advantage.

Mazembe controlled the early exchanges before Fofana connected powerfully with Phillipe Kinzumbi's pinpoint delivery to score what proved the winner.

Esperance almost levelled soon after when Oussama Bouguerra was denied by a reflex save from Mazembe keeper Baggio Siadi.

Kinzumbi went close to doubling Mazembe's lead early in the second half but his fierce volley was tipped over by Amanallah Memmiche.

The Esperance keeper then thwarted Kinzumbi again late on after more slick build-up play from the visitors.

Mazembe held on to secure a vital away goal and advantage ahead of the second leg in Tunisia this Wednesday.

The five-time African champions edged a typically tight affair between two of the continent's most decorated clubs.

But with the tie delicately balanced, the Central Africans know they will face a stormy reception when they attempt to finish the job on Esperance's home patch.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.