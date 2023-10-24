Morocco: African Football League - Moroccan Authorities Delay Enyimba's Flight to Casablanca

Enyimba's contingent to Casablanca was forced to return to their hotel after spending six hours and 30 minutes in the aircraft.

Moroccan authorities are allegedly using unfair tactics against Enyimba FC in the African Football League.

The media manager of Enyimba FC, David Orji, made this assertion in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

A 1-0 first-leg defeat has saddled Enyimba with a mountain to climb against Wydad AC of Morocco in the second-leg quarterfinal encounter in Casablanca, Morocco, by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

But as of past midnight on Monday, 23 October, Enyimba's travelling contingent was still stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos as Moroccan officials failed to give authorisation to the team's chartered aircraft from the international wing of the airport to land in Casablanca.

The team, which is still optimistic about upturning the one-goal deficit at the Godswill International Stadium in Uyo, was forced to return to their hotel after spending six hours and 30 minutes on the aircraft.

They were waiting for authorisation to land from the Moroccan authorities.

The Enyimba management perceives this incident as a deliberate plot by the Moroccan authorities and Wydad AC to frustrate Enyimba FC.

The management of the team condemned the delay, which has prevented the team from having a smooth trip to honour the second leg tie of the AFL quarterfinal. As of the time of this report, Enyimba and Nigeria Football Federation officials had officially lodged complaints with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

