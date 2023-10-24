South Africa: Premier Calls for Faster Assessment of Rain-Damaged Schools in KZN

Kwazulu — Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the provincial Education Department must speed up its assessment of schools that were damaged by the recent heavy rains, which battered most parts of the province over the weekend.

Dube-Ncube made the call during her visit to the uMtubatuba Local Municipality in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, where she conveyed her condolences to the victims and families, who lost their loved ones and belongings during the heavy rains.

"We've asked the Department of Public Works, working with the Department of Education, to ensure that we immediately attend to the schools because we don't want learners to be disturbed, especially as they prepare for writing exams, and we know that the primary classes must write so that they can make space for matric exams to continue," Dube-Ncube said.

She said in uMtubatuba alone, more than 120 households have been affected, with the majority of them partially damaged. More than 40 were completely damaged, leaving the families homeless.

According to the provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) preliminary reports, at least five people have lost their lives in uMtubatuba due to thunderstorms, which blew roofs off houses, damaging infrastructure, including power cables, roads, bridges and cars.

The department said places, including community halls and churches, have been opened to the public, while others opted to find alternative accommodation with relatives.

Meanwhile, the Premier has convened an urgent meeting to discuss interventions to assist the families affected. The meeting was attended by COGTA MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi and Human Settlements MEC, Sipho Nkosi.