Angola: British MPs Visit Electoral Commission

23 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A group of 14 British MPs visited Monday the National Electoral Commission (CNE) located at the Margaret Anstee building, in Luanda, named after the British diplomat and former special envoy of the United Nations Secretary General to Angola during the country's first general elections in 1992.

The delegation taking part in the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) toured the premises and rejoiced at the tribute paid by the authorities to their compatriot, who died on 25 August 2016 at the age of 90.

Margaret Anstee was the first woman to be appointed by the United Nations to one of the organisation's highest positions, the responsibility of leading the United Nations Verification Mission in Angola (UNAVEM II) founded in 1991 and concluded in 1995, accumulating this position with that of special representative of the Secretary General between 1992 and 1993.

The MPs learnt more details about the electoral process held on August 24, 2022 in the country, having praised CNE's organisation level for holding elections within the acceptable standards of a democracy, namely with rigour, freedom and transparency.

Tim Loughton, MP of the Conservative Party, said that with gathered information it could be learnt that democratic processes in Angola are carried out with great responsibility and that the CNE has complied with country's laws, stressing the great honour it is for the United Kingdom to have Margaret Asteen's name displayed on the institution's building.

The MP explained that during the presentation of the electoral process, the CNE demonstrated that it deals with these matters with great sincerity and transparency so that voters are well informed.

Lord Rennard, member of the House of Lords, on his turn, said he had a good impression of what he saw and was delighted with the important tribute paid to "Mrs Margaret Asteen" who helped establish democracy in Angola.

The 147th General Assembly of the IPU runs since Monday in Angolan capital, Luanda, under the central theme "Parliamentary Action for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions". EVC/VIC/AMP

