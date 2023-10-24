Ethiopia's 150 Million Populations Can't Live in a Geographic Prison

opinion

Ethiopia's population is projected to reach 150 million. A country with a population of 150 million can't live in a geographic prison.

Owning a port in the Red Sea with give-and-take principle with the neighboring countries is quite important for Ethiopia. Even, it is a matter of survival. Given geographical, historical, economic backgrounds, Ethiopia has the right to have access to sea through peaceful means.

The right to claim access to the Sea

Ethiopia's neighbors are always talking about the Trans-boundary Rivers that flow from Ethiopia to the respective countries, but it remain a taboo to talk about access to sea outlet for Ethiopia. Ethiopia's legitimate need for adequate access to sea was incorporated as an agreement in the UN charter.

Ethiopia is surrounded with waters but remains landlocked. The issue of water in general and the Red Sea in particular is vital for Ethiopia. Whether we like it or not, Red Sea and Abbay River determines Ethiopia's fate. We have to remain alert and active on the issue.

Access to the sea is a matter of survival for Ethiopia not a luxury. We are ready for deals and bids for give-and- take with our neighbors and our neighboring countries should be also ready to deal for mutual benefits.

Peace and joint utilization of resources

Ethiopia gives fresh and potable water for its neighbors. But, though all its neighbors have ports, Ethiopia remains landlocked. Eritrea has Tekeze, Sudan has Tekeze and the Nile, South Sudan has Baro, Kenya has Omo, Somalia has Wabe Shebelle and Genalle Dawa Rivers flowing from Ethiopia. They all are takers and they deserve it.

Ethiopia will continue giving fresh water to its neighbors. It is a natural resource and we are sharing it. It is morally and legally right to claim Ethiopia's resources. If our neighbors want to live together in peace, maintaining the equilibrium is a must for all of us.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD)

Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is based on international law and aims at ensuring mutual benefits. United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea signed in 1982 in Jamaica allows landlocked countries to use ports located in other countries and to utilize resources in sea.

The idea raised by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed regarding access to the sea is based on the principle of give and take as well as on shared interests. Ethiopia has accordingly the right to negotiate in partnership with the neighboring countries to secure access to the sea based on shared benefits.

Ethiopia's quest for port access to the sea needs to be addressed in accordance with Resolution No. 390/5 passed by the United Nations in 1952.

Atkilt Atnafu, Political Science and International Relations analyst told ENA

Raising the port issue should not be politicized. Ethiopia's neighboring countries that have access to the sea should offer bids to benefit from Ethiopia. Ethiopia needs access to the sea and cooperation is the great option among the countries of the Horn.

Port issue determines the security of any country and called on Ethiopia's neighbors to exercise genuine political and diplomatic approach to satisfy Ethiopia's aspiration to a reliable sea access.

Dareskedar Taye (PhD), Senior Policy Researcher and Asia-Pacific Affairs Director General at the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA)

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023

Ethiopia's quest to have access to the sea is natural. It is vital for Ethiopia and neighboring countries to explore a win-win approach.

Securing access to sea is mandatory for Ethiopia's growing population to foster development. Ethiopia should continue discussing and negotiating with its neighbors to find access to ports through peaceful means.

Ethiopia has to establish an institution of experts who will make a scholarly bargain with concerned bodies. Ethiopia and its neighbors in the Red Sea shares the same people and enjoy similar culture, securing sea access needs a win-win approach and cooperation. It could be applied through a give-and-take mechanism

Ayele Bekrie (PhD) is a Historian and Researcher