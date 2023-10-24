Ethiopia's Bid to Sea Access Materializes Via Cooperation, Concession

Ethiopia's pursuit to access to the sea would be materialized through cooperation and in a give and take approach with coastal neighbors, a researcher said, mentioning the former's appeal is not something strange.

Horn of Africa and Middle East Affairs Senior Researcher Belete Belachew (PhD) stated that Ethiopia's quest for sea access is not something surprising and other landlocked African countries have similar demand. "Of course, Ethiopia's demand seems vigorous when compared with other African countries."

Ethiopia's aspiration to seaports would not be realized through force and the issue requires the implementation of a plausible approach that would ensure the benefits of costal neighbors in the Red Sea. "The issue of port should not be the source of conflict and strained relations in East Africa; it would rather serve as the means of cooperation and expand the horizon of partnership among member states."

As Ethiopia's foreign policy centers on cooperation, the current government's attempts to reduce dependency on a single port and diversify outlets is something laudable. Until the country secures a direct access to port, the incumbent should stick with the port diversification strategy.

Access to the sea is a matter of sovereignty and security for Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea regions have become the venue to superpowers' rivalry for geopolitical, geo-economic, and geostrategic interests. Hence, Ethiopia's engagement in the Red Sea is timely and reasonable, Belete emphasized.

Meanwhile, Petroleum and Energy Authority Director-General Sahrela Abdulahi told local media that Ethiopia has been facing a petroleum shortage due to lack of sufficient deposit capacity in the port. The situation has been challenging the overall economic performance of the country.

Ethiopia has been working to diversify neighboring ports by signing agreements and the country considers securing access to the sea in a win-win approach, Sahrela remarked.