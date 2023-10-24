Ethiopia: PM Abiy Concludes Successful Visit to China

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed along with his delegation returned home successfully concluding his official visit to China where he attended the third Belt and Road Forum (BFR) for International Cooperation from October 17-20.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his ministerial delegation were accorded warm welcome in Beijing by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also addressed the 3rd Belt and Road Forum during the opening session and shared the successes of the Belt and Road Initiative in Ethiopia and called for deepening of agriculture sector cooperation and intensifying industry centered development cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy conferred with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister of China, Li Qiang.

Premier Abiy also discussed with President of the New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of the forum.

During his stay in China, he visited the Yangshan Port in Shanghai and the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Huawei Center in Shanghai city.

Abiy also visited the green city of Chengdu located in the Sichuan province of China.

Chengdu, being the third largest city after Beijing and Shanghai, established ties with Ethiopia including direct flights to and from Addis Ababa, eduction and medical cooperation as well as trade ties.