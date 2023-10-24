Ethiopia, South Korea Inks MoU to Collaborate on Agricultural Mechanization

The Ministry of Agriculture signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology) to work on agricultural mechanization together.

Appreciating the commitment of the Korean government, Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD) said during the signing ceremony that the agreement would help modernize nation's agricultural sector given sector's backbone of Ethiopia's economy.

President of Korea Industrial Technology Improvement Institute, ByungJoo Min (PhD), on her part expressed that the support would greatly contribute to the modernization of the agricultural sector.

It was learned that the agreement would help nation in improving the quality of the value chain through the development and maintenance of agricultural machinery, providing capacity building in the agro-processing sector and modernizing the mechanization of wheat cultivation from production to processing.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry to strengthen the trade relation between the two countries.

During the signing ceremony, GebremeskelChala, Trade and Regional Integration Minister mentioned that the agreement would improve trade relations as well as cooperation while enablingtrade digitalization.

Reminding the Trade and Economy agreement signed in 2002, he underlined that the new deal would not only further strengthen that but it would also improve trade ties and beneficiaries of the two countries.

Emphasizing Ethiopia's huge economic potential as host ofthe African Union, Industry and Energy Minister of the Republic of Korea Bang Moon Kyu reiterated that the agreement would enhance trade and investment relation between Korea and Ethiopia.

