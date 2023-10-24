Sudan: Picking Up the Pieces As Darfur and Khartoum Bombardments Decrease

Nyala / Zalingei / Khartoum / Omdurman — Nyala University professor Mohamed Abdel Aziz said that Nyala, capital of South Darfur, is one of the most affected cities after Khartoum state. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to besiege Hasahisa camp in Zalingei, Central Darfur, for the third week in a row.

The security, economic, and health situation in Nyala are especially in decline, Aziz said. He told Radio Dabanga that battles and shelling between the 16th Infantry Division of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary RSF displaced a large number of residents and left entire neighbourhoods deserted.

The amount of direct battles has decreased in Nyala. Battles that have taken place are focused on mutual artillery shelling, indicating that the RSF set up their artillery base in eastern Nyala. The RSF has repeatedly bombed the command of the 16th Infantry Division in Nyala, causing damage to the neighbourhoods of El Jir and El Nahda, located west and northwest of the military base.

The battles that took place recently also caused "great damage" to the markets, said Aziz. This has caused further deterioration of the economic situation.

Residents have begun to return to the southern and eastern neighbourhoods of the capital, including Texas, Karari, Musa, El Jabal, and Taiba. Heavy troop presence and stray ammunition make it difficult for citizens to travel from the south to the north of Nyala, where it is safer, he said.

"Residents of southern Nyala have moved to Kadira market in Texas neighbourhood due to looting and vandalism at the market in their neighbourhood," Aziz said. "The RSF appealed to the merchants to open the market, but the merchants are being cautious."

Aziz confirmed a "terrible deterioration" in health services in the city as the Turkish Hospital is short of medical staff, medicines, and equipment. The emergency personnel at the hospital have begun treating wounded RSF fighters as well as citizens, he said, "which reduces the chances of citizens."

A lack of electricity, water, and internet is also affecting the work of health services and pausing financial transfers, along with making information sharing difficult, according to Aziz. Electricity and water has been cut off for four months in Nyala's neighbourhoods.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the RSF besieged the city from three directions on September 23. According to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), the RSF is reinforcing its combat capabilities in Sudan's already war-torn western region. The lawyers warned of more tribal violence in Darfur as the United Arab Emirates allegedly continues to send arms to the militia.

Hasahisa siege

The RSF siege of the Hasahisa camp in Zalingei, Central Darfur, entered its third week on Monday. The paramilitary force is preventing the entry of food and water under the pretext of supplying the army with water.

Sheikh Abdel Rasak Yousef, a leader of the displaced in Zalingei, told Radio Dabanga that the siege has negatively impacted residents' health. The depletion of medicines has led citizens to resort to herbal medicine.

He pointed out the significant increase in the prices of basic commodities in the camp as a result of the siege. The price of a pound of sugar is now SDG1,700 ($3.80), a bottle of oil SDG3,000 ($6.71), laundry soap SDG700 ($1.56), a kilo of meat SDG5,000 ($11.18), and a loaf of bread SDG200 ($0.45).

"The RSF confiscated 20 lorries loaded with food supplies on their way to the Hasahisa camp between Saturday and Monday," he said. He appealed to the RSF leaders to "lift the siege on defenceless civilians in Zalingei." He also called on the international community to intervene immediately.

Khartoum shelling

Artillery shelling continued in large parts of Khartoum and Omdurman on Monday, while the amount of shelling from the Karari military base decreased. In Karari locality, the water supply is still cut off after the Manara water station was bombed by the RSF last week.

Residents of Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that projectiles fell on El Wadi Street in Omdurman on Monday. Omdurman residents said that shells fell on Sabreen Market on Sunday, causing an unknown loss of life.

Bahri, Imtada, and El Dayum neighbourhoods in Khartoum also witnessed artillery shelling from eastern Khartoum, while the areas of Jebal Aulea witnessed violent artillery shelling from elsewhere. Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the RSF stormed villages west of the city of Jebel Aulea for the second day in a row and continued to attack citizens.

In Khartoum, the neighborhoods of El Hisham and El Kalakla witnessed relative calm as citizens began to go about their normal lives, including playing football matches and visiting the mosque.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the vicinity of the radio and television building witnessed the hitherto fiercest battles of its kind at dawn on Sunday.

According to the latest update of the International Organisation for Migration's Displacement Tracking Matrix, more than 4,633,930 people have been displaced in Sudan, as of October 24. 3,182,405 people have been reportedly displaced from Khartoum state, 670,066 from South Darfur, and 184,430 from Central Darfur.

The official Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) exchange rate of the US Dollar ($) to SDG (Sudanese Pound) was SDG447 on October 24, 2023.