Seychelles Signs UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028

Seychelles and the United Nations on Tuesday signed a UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), which sets out the strategy and overall programme of support of the organisation with the island nation between 2024 to 2028.

The document was signed in a ceremony at L'Escale Resort and Marina by the Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the UN Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Lisa Singh on October 24 which is the United Nations Day.

In his address, Radegonde stated that the signing marks a significant milestone towards a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

"As a small island developing state, we recognise the critical importance of sustainable development in ensuring the well-being of our people and the preservation of our unique environment," said Radegonde

He added that Seychelles is fully committed to the principles and objectives outlined in the UNSDCF.

The UNSDCF document has outlined three priority areas and the first one is people, and one of the outputs is making health and social protection systems more resilient and inclusive. The other outputs are enhancing access to work opportunities for the youth, especially young women and people living with disabilities, and finally, having improved access to justice.

The second priority is prosperity and this will address structural vulnerabilities and diversify the economy. The outputs for this priority include the strengthening of value chains in the Blue Economy, generating decent employment and livelihoods, enhancing the capacities of the public and private sectors and improving food and energy security systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The third priority is the planet and it aims at enhancing the resilience of natural ecosystems in the context of climate change.

In this priority, the outputs are to better prepare institutions and communities to adapt to climate change and enhance the capacities of institutions, and communities to sustainably manage natural resources, ecosystems, and waste.

Radegonde said, "I am pleased to recognise the extensive consultation process between the UN country team and the government, civil society, the private sector and academia in Seychelles. Such collaboration has enabled us to identify the priority areas outlined under this partnership, obtained through the collection of empirical data and during sessions whereby national stakeholders articulated their ambitions for Seychelles over the next five years."

Meanwhile, at the signing ceremony, the youths of Seychelles were not forgotten. A photo competition was launched in which they can contribute to the theme "Focus for the Future We Want."

The competition aims to show young people that they have a voice and can take action to find solutions to issues in society and boost progress on the sustainable development goals.