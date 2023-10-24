Tunisia: Uncertain Prospects for Industrial Enterprises in Q4 (Survey)

Tunis/Tunisia — Agricultural and agrifood enterprises and others in operating in ceramics and agriculture bet on an improvement of their production inQ4 of 2023.

A slump in activities is forecast by chemical and manufacturing industries, while the textile, clothing and leather sector seeks to achieve stability.

These are the main findings of a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (French: INS) on the state of play in Q3 and prospects of industrial enterprises in Q4.

Some 1,013 businesses were polled in the period from August 15 to October 10.

A downward trend in the production of manufaturing industries was observed in Q3, while a stable production was reported for the sector of building, ceramics and glass, the survey showed.

External demand for industrial materials dropped in Q3 of 2023 compared to Q2, showing signs of stability in Q4 with a decrease in the balance of opinion on the evolution of raw material prices.

The balance of opinion on the level of foreign demand declined in Q3 with forecasts of stability in Q4. This along with decreased capacity utilisation of industrial entreprises after the recovery seen earlier this year.