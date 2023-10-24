Tunisia: Parliamentary Committee On Rights and Freedoms Approves Draft Law Criminalising Normalisation With Zionist Entity

Tunis/Tunisia — The Parliamentary Committee on Rights and Freedoms approved on Monday the draft law criminalising normalisation with the Zionist entity.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of the bill, according to a press release issued by the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP). Hearings will be organised for this purpose, the ARP added.

The MPs discussed the need to impose harsher penalties for crimes related to normalisation.

They also discussed the proposed amendments to Article 2 of this law, most of which focused on defining the concept of direct or mediated treatment with the Zionist entity. The amended Article 2 was adopted by a majority of members.

The Sovereign National Line Bloc (15 deputies) presented last July a draft law criminalising normalisation with the Zionist entity. This bill contains 7 articles which stipulate prison sentences and fines for the perpetrators of normalisation crimes.