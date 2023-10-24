South Africa: Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga Addresses the Maritime Security - Djibouti Code High-Level Meeting, 24 Oct

press release

As part of the October Transport Month campaign for 2023 Transport Minister Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga will on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 address the Maritime Security: Djibouti Code High-Level Meeting.

The High-Level Meeting will be attended by local and international delegates from member states who are in support of the work of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), with the aim to actively combating piracy at sea and adopting necessary legislation appropriate for the suppression of such, amongst others.

The Maritime Security: Djibouti Code High-Level Meeting is a significant international gathering focused on enhancing maritime security and safety in the region around the Horn of Africa. It primarily addresses the implementation of the Djibouti Code of Conduct, which is a regional agreement aimed at countering piracy and armed robbery against ships

Following that, the Minister will officiate and showcase the final phase of the Mixed-Use Development Student Accommodation and Retail Centre in Cape Town by the Passengers Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

Minister Chikunga will give a keynote address during the official opening ceremony which will be attended by key stakeholders in the rail and transport sector. This will include board members and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the rail agency.

The details of the Minister's itinerary are as follows:

PART 1: Maritime Security Djibouti Code of Conduct High-Level Meeting

Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Time: 08H30

Venue: The President Hotel in Cape Town, Western Cape

PART 2: PRASA's Mixed-Use Development Student Accommodation and Retail Centre

Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Time: 10H00

Venue: Cape Town Station in Cape Town CDB, Western Cape

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za or Courthney Winkler 061 094 8522 / winklerc@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

Head of Communications

Cell: 066 476 9015