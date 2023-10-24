Tunisia: Local Elections - 1,200 Applications Filed By 10 a.M. On Tuesday (Statement)

24 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 1,200 candidatures for the local council elections, including 100 from people with disabilities, have been filed as of Tuesday at 10.00 a.m., said spokesman for the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mnasri.

Contacted by TAP, Mnasri pointed out that the candidacy filing centres in the governorates of Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid and Kasserine had recorded the highest number of applications (70 applications for each centre).

Mnasri also underlined that over 500,000 citizens had updated their voter details and that some 2.5 million voters had checked their details via the mobile application launched by the Electoral Authority.

