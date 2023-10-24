Tunisia: Higher Education Ministry Announces Set of Measures for Palestinian Students in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry announced a set of measures to support Palestinian students enrolled in Tunisian universities.

Attended by Higher Education Minister Moncef Boukthir, a working session was held on Monday during which the ministry decided to provide housing in dorms for these students, reads a ministry press release on Tuesday.

It was also decided to increase the number of university scholarship recipients among Palestinian students to include the masters' students.

The ministry further called on the universities and university student welfare offices to provide the necessary psychological support and to deploy psychologists to monitor the situation of Palestinian students.

The ministry reiterated in this regard, call to the various stakeholders in the sector to partake in the national donation campaign, aimed to help the brotherly Palestinian people and students, in coordination with the Tunisian Red Crescent.

Over 5,000 Palestinians have been martyred so far, including 2,055 children, 1,119 women and nearly 15,273 wounded, in the relentless raids launched by the Zionist army on the Gaza Strip since October 7.