Namibia: Editors' Forum Clarifies Winners of Journalism Awards Category

24 October 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

The Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) has clarified the correct winners of the politics and public governance category of its 2023 journalism awards, of which the ceremony was held in Windhoek on Thursday last week.

This comes as the article 'Esau's Betrayal', published in The Namibian in December 2021, was incorrectly attributed to Shinovene Immanuel as primary author, while it was in fact authored by Tileni Mongudhi, with additional reporting provided by Immanuel and Mathias Haufiku.

According to a statement released by EFN chairperson Frank Steffen and the forum's secretary general, Selma Ikela, yesterday, the error occurred due to the original awards entry being in a folder labelled "Shinovene".

"However, a sub-folder indicated collaboration, and the submitted PDF of the original published article indicated Tileni Mongudhi as the main author, with additional contributions by Shinovene Immanuel and Mathias Haufiku," the statement said.

The EFN statement said the award in the politics and public governance category was rightfully granted to Mongudhi, Immanuel and Haufiku for 'Esau's Betrayal'.

Yanna Smith of Kosmos Radio remains their co-winner for her report 'The Pitfalls of the Paradox of Plenty'.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.