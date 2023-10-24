Namibia: Editors' Forum Clarifies Winners of Journalism Awards Category

The Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) has clarified the correct winners of the politics and public governance category of its 2023 journalism awards, of which the ceremony was held in Windhoek on Thursday last week.

This comes as the article 'Esau's Betrayal', published in The Namibian in December 2021, was incorrectly attributed to Shinovene Immanuel as primary author, while it was in fact authored by Tileni Mongudhi, with additional reporting provided by Immanuel and Mathias Haufiku.

According to a statement released by EFN chairperson Frank Steffen and the forum's secretary general, Selma Ikela, yesterday, the error occurred due to the original awards entry being in a folder labelled "Shinovene".

"However, a sub-folder indicated collaboration, and the submitted PDF of the original published article indicated Tileni Mongudhi as the main author, with additional contributions by Shinovene Immanuel and Mathias Haufiku," the statement said.

The EFN statement said the award in the politics and public governance category was rightfully granted to Mongudhi, Immanuel and Haufiku for 'Esau's Betrayal'.

Yanna Smith of Kosmos Radio remains their co-winner for her report 'The Pitfalls of the Paradox of Plenty'.