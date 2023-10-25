South Africa: Coal Miners Sue Anglo-American for Lung Disease - South African News Briefs - October 25, 2023

Anglo-American Faces Class Action Lawsuit from Coal Miners with Lung Disease

A class action lawsuit has been filed against nine Anglo American Group companies, including three under Thungela Resources, on behalf of coal miners suffering from lung disease, such as coal mine dust lung disease (CMDLD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), reports Moneyweb. Anglo-American, which began mining in South Africa in 1917 and has expanded globally, is facing allegations of breaching its duties to miners. The lawsuit was initiated by the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference and is being led by class action specialist Richard Spoor. Motley Rice LLC, a major U.S. plaintiffs' litigation firm, is consulting on the case. Spoor previously won a settlement for gold miners with silicosis.

KwaZulu-Natal Govt Spends R4.1 Million on Eight Boats, Only One Works

In 2016, the KwaZulu-Natal education department purchased eight boats at a cost of R4.1 million with the intention of using them to transport students across rivers, as the provincial government had decided against constructing bridges, reports News24. However, the boats were found to be unsuitable for the shallow rivers, rendering most of them unusable. As a result, only two schools are being served by a single boat. Conflicting reports arose about the operational status of the boats, with the Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, claiming that all boats were operational, while the head of the department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, asserted that only one was in use. Members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) have demanded that the boats be repurposed for other governmental uses.

Nine Suspects Arrested in Kidnapping of Portuguese Businessman

Police in Johannesburg have arrested nine suspects, including two women and a police officer, in connection with the kidnapping of a 53-year-old Portuguese businessman in Bramley, reports eNCA. The victim was seized outside his business premises but was later found safe and unharmed in Kempton Park. The arrested individuals are allegedly part of a syndicate linked to at least five similar cases targeting Portuguese businessmen, where ransom payments were demanded from their families.

