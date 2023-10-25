Africa Energy Week - Where Climate Science Makes Way for the Gods of Gas and Coal

24 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kristin Engel and Ethan Van Diemen

Over the course of the week, the organisers of Africa Energy Week 2023 gave a key platform to alleged fraudsters, sanctioned Russian energy companies, oil giants and people who deny climate science.

In the weeks leading up to COP28 in Dubai, the world's largest climate change conference, Cape Town hosted a very different kind of event - Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2023.

Billed as the "biggest energy event in Africa", AEW was a four-day gathering of oil and gas executives, policy-makers, government officials and investors from around the world.

The conference's theme, "The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritising Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialisation and Free Markets", was a thinly veiled attempt to greenwash what was in practice a fossil fuel jamboree.

Organised by the Africa Energy Chamber, the conference and its speakers ferociously pushed back against global calls for an immediate transition from fossil fuels, with support received from some African government representatives and even presidents.

Namibian President Hage Geingob showcased Namibia as a champion in renewable and non-renewable energy, emphasising that Africa should be permitted to explore and exploit its natural endowments for the prosperity of the continent.

"Namibia is currently a hotbed for hydrocarbon prospecting, with a share of 13% of all offshore rigs operating in Africa... For the African energy renaissance to be meaningful, Africa should be permitted to explore and exploit its natural endowments for the good of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.