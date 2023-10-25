Angola Takes Active Role in Pacifying the Continent

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Carolina Cerqueira, on Tuesday in Luanda stressed the active role of the Angolan parliament in the process of political stabilization of the African continent.

Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking at the General Debate of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UIP) on the actions of parliaments for peace, justice and strong institutions, emphasized that the AN has been following the situation in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo very closely. (DRC).

In this regard, she recalled that the Angolan parliament granted legislative authorization for Angola to send troops to the DRC to ensure the containment of negative forces that create instability, disorder and crimes of various kinds against people's fundamental rights.

Likewise, she said that Angola's AN has been following the situation in the north of Mozambique (Cabo Delgado region) very closely, having also given Legislative authorization for Angolan troops to carry out training and military training in that region.

The province of Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, has been facing an armed insurgency for almost six years, with some attacks claimed by the extremist group Islamic State.

'We are equally concerned about other situations that arise in the world and that lead to instability and social inequality, as it is mainly the most vulnerable populations that suffer from clashes and the effects of armed conflicts', she highlighted.

Carolina Cerqueira noted that at the level of the Angolan Parliament, with multi-party representation, the bases were created on which the intervention of the right to opinion is respected.

She added that the issue of peace, justice and strong institutions must respond to the challenges of joint action by parliamentarians from around the world.

She also condemned all warmongering actions that lead to the physical elimination of defenseless people, especially children, and the destruction of infrastructure.

"We are all here to make the language of peace, dialogue, understanding, coexistence and respect for differences prevail", she said.

For his part, the outgoing President of the UIP, Duarte Pacheco, reiterated the thanks of the Angolan authorities, especially President João Lourenço, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, and the organizing committee, who made the UIP Assembly possible in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

According to the Portuguese Member of the Parliament, peace, justice, security and tolerance are words that must be discussed until exhaustion so that they are absorbed by everyone.

According to Eduardo Pacheco, Angola is a champion of these values, having highlighted the role of President João Lourenço in the pacification of the continent.

The Assembly, whose work is being led by Carolina Cerqueira, as president of the Angolan Parliament, the host country, will adopt several resolutions, with emphasis on "trafficking in orphanages: the role of parliaments in reducing harm".

On Wednesday the Global Parliamentary Summit will discuss on the Fight against Terrorism and Prevention of Violent Extremism, with special emphasis on the deterioration of the security situation in Africa. DC/VIC/VM/TED/DOJ