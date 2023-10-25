Angola: UN Representative Praises Angolan President's Achievements in Favour of Peace

Luanda — The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) to the African Union (AU), Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, on Tuesday in Luanda thanked the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, for his commitment to peace, stability and involvement in the region.

On behalf of United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga also congratulated him as the AU's champion for peace and reconciliation, as well as on his new mission as chairperson of SADC.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting with President João Lourenço, he said that hoped that with his commitment and effort, the statesman could work to ensure that the regions of SADC and the Great Lakes follow the paths of peace, happiness and development.

On the other hand, he emphasised that the meeting also served to convey the greetings of António Guterres, whom he represents at the 147th Assembly of the IPU, which is taking place until Friday in Luanda.

Parfait Onanga-Anyanga said it was a privilege and an honour to be received today, the date on which United Nations Day is celebrated (24 October), to be able to express to President João Lourenço how consistent his work has been with the organisation's charter on issues of peace, stability and development.

President João Lourenço today had a meeting with a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of "La Francophonie", made up of the delegate-general, Bruno Fuchs, the secretary-general, Damien Cessalin, as well as the counsellor in charge of diplomatic support, Benoit Onambele.

Speaking to the press, Bruno Fuchs said that he had told the President of Angola how happy he was to be in the country, as well as the warmth of the reception, which for him is a sign of a welcoming country.

In the context of co-operation between the institutions, as a representative of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, he expressed his interest in further strengthening ties with his Angolan counterpart.

He said that the hearing also served to address political issues, taking into account the crises in the world today.

"Since Francophonie has peace, reconciliation and understanding among its ideals, like the President, we were open to working with the Angolan leader on these central issues, which have to do with peace and security," he emphasised.

He also emphasised that today's world is different and that it is necessary to work with partners who have the same intentions and perspectives to establish strong institutions, because he believes that there can only be a world of peace, concord and harmony if there are stable institutions. PA/SC/ADR/DAN/DOJ