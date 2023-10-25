Jowhar, Somalia — Jowhar district's long-awaited formation of a local council has taken a dark turn as death threats, intimidation, and allegations of corruption overshadow the process. These disturbing occurrences are believed to be spearheaded by Ali Gudlawe Hussein, the President of Hirshabelle State. The planned allocation of seats for major clans, including Jareer (Shiidle), Gaalje'el, and Hawadle, has drawn strong opposition from clan elders who now fear for their lives.

According to anonymous clan elders who fear for their lives, President Ali Gudlawe Hussein resorted to using armed contract killers to intimidate and threaten those who opposed his "unjust distribution of seats" to major clans. These tactics have plunged the region into a state of fear and uncertainty, further exacerbating the existing disputes and potentially leading to more significant problems. The marginalization of major clans in Jowhar and the wider Middle Shabelle region has deepened the sense of injustice and sowed the seeds of social discord, said one clan elder.

The situation has become so grave that three members of the Hirshabelle parliament, who hail from the Hawadle and Gaalje'el clans, have chosen to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety. In the past week, they have been subjected to threats and intimidation by President Ali Gudlawe Hussein, who is determined to quash any opposition to his "unfair treatment of the clans," said the MPs.

"It is evident that there is no fairness in this process. Our lives are being threatened, and we fail to understand why donor organizations such as the Finnish Church Aid (FCA) and the European Union (EU) are supporting this unjust and deceptive formation of the local council," expressed one anonymous member of parliament.

"The use of European taxpayers' money to fund a process that has led to death threats and intimidation is deeply concerning," said another MP.

The question of fairness in clan representation within the proposed local council is crucial, according to clans' elders. The current treatment of the major clans not only perpetuates misrepresentation but also paves the way for continued injustice. If members of the community feel marginalized and excluded from decision-making processes, it will undoubtedly result in further social disharmony within the Hirshabelle State - said one prominent clan elder who said Ali Gudlawe offered him financial compensation.

"As concerned citizens, it is imperative that we strive for a fair and transparent formation of the local council in Jowhar. The voices of all clans must be heard and represented based on how we reside in this district. The international community, including donor organizations like the FCA and EU, should re-evaluate their funding and support to ensure that their resources do not enable further threats, intimidation, and injustice against communities in this district" said an elder who refused to rubber stamp this sham process.

The formation of the local council should be a unifying force, promoting dialogue and cooperation among the diverse clans within the region, added Hirshabelle MP. "Only through equitable representation and fair decision-making processes can stability and progress be achieved, bringing an end to the deadly threats and corruption that currently loom over Jowhar district" he added.