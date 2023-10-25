Somalia: Puntland Committee PEC Issues Election Timetable Amid Standoff

Garowe, Somalia — The Puntland Electoral Commission (PEC) last night issued a controversial election schedule, which states that the elections for the parliament and the president of Puntland will happen on the same day.

This committee made the election on the 25th of the second month of next year, which means that the election that was supposed to take place on the 8th of January 2024 has been canceled.

The parties that cooperated with the Electoral Commission and those of the opposition were equally opposed to this schedule. They said that they did not know anything about it, and that they were not consulted.

Eng. Mohamed Khalif Hassan Jebiye, a leader of a political party called SINCAD, which was in alliance with the Kaah party headed by President Deni, condemned the election schedule and said that they are against anything that leads to political instability in Puntland.

On the other hand, the Puntland civil society umbrella in Punsaa said that this election schedule was not part of the discussions between the umbrella of the Civil Society Organizations and the Puntland Electoral Commission.

Punsaa recommended that the differences in the views of the elections be resolved through dialogue and reach a consensus solution that favors the will of the community.

However, opposition politicians and Puntland presidential candidates have already said that President Deni intends to extend his term through political strategies.