Somalia: President Meets With U.S. Officials Amid Ongoing Military Offensive

24 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dhusamareb — The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires A.I. Shane Dixon and Colonel David J. Haskell, the Joint Special Operations-Somalia Commander in his temporary office in Dhusamareb city.

They discussed the vital Somalia-U.S. security partnership amid the ongoing offensive aimed at eradicating Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda's East Africa branch.

According to Villa Somalia, the two US officials praised President Mohamud and the Somali Armed Forces for their success in the latest military operations, which led to the removal of al-Shabaab from many strategic areas last year. past.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stressed the need for technical and military support from international friends to complete the operation against the Al-Shabaab group.

He emphasized that the people and the government of Somalia deserve more military assistance, knowing that Al-Shabaab is a threat to the world, which can only be eradicated through the cooperation of the region and the world.

U.S. Africa Command's forces continues training, advising, and equipping partner forces to give them the tools that they need to degrade Al-Shabaab, which poses a potent threat to the Horn of Africa's security.

