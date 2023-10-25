Chad Installs Defense Minister Amidst Calls to End Military Impunity

Yaounde — Chad's transitional government installed a civilian defense minister Monday to prepare for a return to constitutional rule. The move comes amid fresh protests and accusations that the military junta is intimidating and silencing the opposition ahead of December's constitutional referendum and elections.

Chad's Transitional Military Council says Dago Yacouba officially took up the post on Monday. President Mahamat Idriss Deby appointed Yacouba on October 21 to help fight armed gangs and rebel groups and maintain peace as the central African state military junta prepares for a constitutional referendum on December 17.

Speaking on Chad's state TV, Yacouba said he will ensure that government troops defend Chad from what he calls forces of destabilization for civilians to live in peace and unity.

He vowed never to betray the confidence entrusted to him, saying he would serve Chad to the best of his ability and not cater to the egotistical interests of people looking to destabilize state institutions.

Yacouba added that after the constitutional referendum, he will make sure peace reigns in Chad until the mandate of the Transitional Military Council led by Mahamat Idriss Deby ends when elections are held in November 2024 to hand over power to civilian rule.

Before his appointment, Yacouba served as deputy secretary general of The Patriotic Salvation Movement MPS, Chad's former ruling political party. MPS was created by Chad's former president Idriss Deby Itno in 1990.

Deby was killed as he visited troops fighting rebels on April 20, 2021 at the age of 68. His son Mahamat Idriss Deby was named head of an 18-month transitional council on April 21, 2021.

Djelassem Donangmbaye Felix, coordinator of A New Day, one of Chad's about 300 opposition political parties, said Yacouba was appointed defense minister because of his loyalty to the military junta and the Deby family. He added that Yacouba will crack down on the opposition to maintain the Deby family grip on power.

Donangmbaye said there are no signs Chad's Transitional Military Council will listen to divergent views that will help the central African state organize free, fair and transparent elections for a smooth transition to civilian rule. He said frustration is accumulating because Chad's military leader prohibits public political meetings to educate civilians on rights and duties during elections and the December 17 constitutional referendum.

Donangmbaye spoke via a messaging app from Chad's capital N'Djamena. He said patriotic civilians, not people who have worked closely with the iron-fisted rule of the Deby family, should be appointed to top government positions.

Chad's opposition says that when Yacouba was taking office, protests were held asking for the release of scores of people arrested since Oct. 20, 2022, during demonstrations in which 128 people were killed and 518 injured.

Chad state TV showed images of fresh protests for an end to what the opposition calls the violent crackdown on civilians that criticize the military junta.

Chad's military government says claims it has prohibited political rallies are not true, but that it expects each opposition leader to obtain authorization before holding gatherings attended by more than two dozen civilians. The military junta says when it is informed of potential meetings, it takes measures to protect people, property and public infrastructure should demonstrators become violent.

Matkissam Gouverneur Faycal, political affairs lecturer at the University of N'Djamena, said some opposition parties that want the military government to step down manipulate public opinion to give the impression that all is wrong in Chad.

He said the appointment of a civilian defense minister is not an indication the military junta will stop fighting crime and making sure political parties and activists respect Chad's laws. It is the duty of the military, he said, to continue to ensure that peace reigns in Chad while respecting the rights of civilians.

Yacouba replaced General Daoud Yaya Brahim, who resigned with Chad's Secretary-general Haliki Choua Mahamat after separate tapes purportedly showing them engaging in sex acts were shared on social media. Chad's opposition says the tapes are an indication that people of questionable morality have been appointed to top government positions in Chad.

Chad has not responded to allegations that President Deby forced government officials to resign to ensure the transition to democratic rule is free of scandals.