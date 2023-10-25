Africa: Al Ahly Seal AFL Semi-Final Spot After Edging Simba On Away Goals

24 October 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked their place in the inaugural African Football League (AFIL) semi-finals on Tuesday after a 1-1 home draw with Simba SC saw them through on away goals.

The first leg had finished 2-2 in Tanzania, but Al Ahly's vital away strikes ultimately proved the difference across the two legs.

Simba claimed the lead on Tuesday through Sadio Kanoute's composed first-half finish to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the last four.

But resilient Al Ahly held on and equalised through Mahmoud Abdelmonem Kharaba few moments later before celebrating their aggregate victory.

Simba had taken the lead early away in Cairo through Kanoute only for Kharaba to level soon after and set up a tense finish.

The 3-3 scoreline after both quarter-final matches allowed the Egyptian side to clinch the first semi-final spot in the history of the pan-African competition.

The draw ends Simba's brave AFL debut as they bowed out at the last eight stage.

But for African heavyweights Al Ahly, dreams remain alive of being crowned the first ever champions of the groundbreaking new tournament.

After nine CAF Champions League titles, Al Ahly continue blazing a trail at the continent's top table as they move to within two wins of more history.

