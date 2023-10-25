Rwanda: Kagame in Saudi Arabia for Major Investment Forum

President Kagame has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he joins world leaders for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) whose theme is to highlight the impact of global dialogues in navigating today's uncertain times.

Upon arrival, Kagame was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, the investment conference will be attended by, among other key figures, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohamed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, President William Ruto of Kenya, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, as well as global business leaders.

This year's conference is expected to draw 5,000 delegates and more than 500 speakers on a wide variety of timely topics.

These conversations, organisers say, will continue to be driven by data, as FII Institute's members emphasise the importance of using objective data as opposed to subjective opinions in adding dimension to the discussions.

President Kagame is expected to take part in a fireside chat in the World Leader Special Address session moderated by Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute.

The theme of the flagship conference is also expected to highlight the impact of global dialogues in navigating today's uncertain times.

"As a symbol of guidance and direction, the compass represents the interconnectedness of all directions. More than ever in these current unpredictable times, it is essential for the FII community to come together to redesign a new compass as a tool for navigation and inspiration," FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said.