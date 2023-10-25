Somalia: President Attends High-Level Summit in Belgium

Brussels — The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and his delegation arrived in Brussels, the capital of Belgium for an international summit.

Mohamud is participating in a crucial Global Gateway Forum, scheduled to take place on October 25 and 26 between the European Union and developing countries in Brussels.

The conference, which will last for two days will be attended by the president of Somalia, who will address the world leaders on many aspects of Somalia's priority issues.

The president and his delegation will also hold a sideline meeting with the various leaders who are participating in this important conference that opens today in Brussels.

Several countries of the European Union are currently supporting the Somali government in the serious war that the government wants to eliminate Al-Shabaab from the country.