Uganda: Stanbic Bank Injects Shs100m Into Entebbe Golf Open

Stanbic Bank has announced a three-year sponsorship package worth shs100 million which will see the return of the popular Entebbe Golf Open last held before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In return, the lender will earn brand naming rights of the championship which will be named the Stanbic Entebbe Open whose return is billed to be exciting with major prizes to be won including a brand-new Toyota Fortuner for the first player to get an ace.

The Entebbe Open will take place between November 1 and 4 and will feature both professional and amateur players as well as a special six-hole challenge for media practitioners.

"We are honored to be partnering with Entebbe Club to return the Entebbe Open, one of the most popular tournaments in the country which was forced into a hiatus by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Arthur Kiwanuka, the head of Affluent Banking at Stanbic Bank.

Kiwanuka added that partnering with Entebbe Golf Club is aligned to the lender's purpose of driving Uganda's growth, through supporting sport, promoting talent, and building towards Uganda's socio- economic development.

Sserwano Walusimbi the Entebbe Club Captain said, "The last time we had an Entebbe Open was in 2019 and after covid-19 we haven't had Entebbe Open back to its full glory. We are excited to welcome the prestigious Stanbic Bank brand onboard as it shows the importance and respect, we have as a Championship."

Isaac Ajiji, the Trade Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank said the brand sponsorships are specifically invested in areas that the lender's customers love and care about.

"Our affluent customers love golf and as their bank, we are pleased to lend our hand in returning one of the most popular golf championships in the country. The upcoming Stanbic Entebbe Open is an opportunity to not only support and nurture the great players of the future, but also to fulfill one of our most basic commitments to connect with our valued customers and continue to develop new partnerships," he said.

He added that with more Ugandans embracing the sport in recent years, it should be possible to local golf talent competing regularly in regional and international golf championships.