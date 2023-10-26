South Africa: Kgatlana Rescues Banyana in Olympics Qualifier

Banyana Banyana kept alive hopes of returning to the Olympics after forcing a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in a second-round qualifying match away at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Wednesday.

Turkey-based Grace Mfwamba thrust the hosts ahead five minutes before halftime before South Africa captain of the day Thembi Kgatlana equalised three minutes into the second stanza.

Desiree Ellis's girls will now host the Central Africans for Monday's second leg while enjoying a crucial away goal as they look to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After arriving in Kinshasa without the injured trio of skipper Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seposenwe and Bambanani Mbane, Ellis handed Amogelang Motau a rare start while Linda Motlhalo was surprisingly benched.

The hosts started the match on a threatening note and with just nine minutes on the clock, goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was invited to Merveille Kanjinga.

Then on 20 minutes, Swart was back again to pull a brilliant save off Mfwamba as DR Congo matched the African champions pound for pound.

