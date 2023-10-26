South Africa: Kodwa Attends International Convention Against Doping in Sport

25 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa is leading the South African delegation at the Ninth Session of the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

The conference, which starts on Wednesday until Thursday in France, will consider issues of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), compliance to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, and governance in anti-doping policies.

Kodwa will also attend COP9 in his capacity as Vice-President of the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS).

The Minister was elected to this role at MINEPS VII, the Seventh International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport.

As Vice-President of MINEPS, Kodwa plays a leading role in the only global platform of its kind, which engages governments, intergovernmental organisations, the sport movement, academia and non-government organisations in intellectual, technical and strategic exchanges in the field of physical education and sport.

At COP9, Kodwa will advance South Africa's position to encourage the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to improve and strengthen its compliance mechanism.

The Minister Kodwa will also play a leading role in uniting African states at this gathering.

