Rwanda: What You Need to Know About Rwanda-Saudi Arabia Ties

President Kagame, on Tuesday, October 24, arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he joined world leaders for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a meeting discussing, among others, the impact of global dialogue in navigating today's uncertain times.

Rwanda and Saudi Arabia enjoy good ties, with one of the latest developments in the relations being Rwanda's support for Riyadh's bid to host the 2034 World Cup. This was after Saudi Arabia, in September, submitted a letter of intent and signed a declaration as it bids to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Explaining the decision to support Saudi Arabia's bid, Rwanda FA spokesperson Jules Karangwa told Times Sport that the strategic alliance solidifies the existing partnership between the two nations.

"We chose to support Saudi because of the existing partnership between the two federations and countries in general," Karangwa said. "We believe that Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 aligns perfectly with our shared vision of promoting football as a unifying force that transcends borders and brings people together."

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy good cooperation in the areas of health, education, energy and infrastructure development, among others.

A number of Rwandan students have studied in Saudi Arabia on scholarships provided by the Saudi government.

Rwanda and Saudi Arabia have also exchanged visits of high-level political officials.

President Kagame has arrived in Riyadh for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative and was received by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region. #FII7 pic.twitter.com/Gvmsp7PBy1-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 24, 2023

In June 2021 President Kagame received the Minister of State for African Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan who was on a two-day official visit to Rwanda.

During the visit, Kattan signed a General Cooperation Agreement with Rwanda on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

The two countries also have growing diplomatic relations.

In March, Amb. Eugene Kayihura, became the first resident Rwandan envoy in Riyadh.