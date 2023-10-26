Rwanda: Bruce Melodie, Jolly Mutesi, Rusine Among Rwandans Nominated for Zambia's Zikomo Awards

A cross section of Rwandan stars including Bruce Melodie, Jolly Mutesi, comedian Patrick Rusine, and singer Kenny Sol, are among Africans that have been nominated for Zikomo Africa Awards 2023, which will be held for the third time, on November 18, in Lusaka, Zambia.

The annual awards recognise exceptional achievements across 69 categories in various fields.

Notable contenders include music star Bruce Melodie in the 'Best Zikomo Afrocharts' category, alongside with Yo Maps from Zambia, Tyler ICU (South Africa), Gyakie (Ghana), Marioo (Tanzania), Kimani (Kenya), Innos'b (DR Congo), Ziza Bafana (Uganda) and others.

Kenny Sol and Harmonize were nominated for 'Best Zikomo Collaboration Song' with their banger 'One More Time,' which is competing against 'Kuna Kuna' by Vic West ft. Savara (Kenya), 'Falou' by Anderson Mario ft. Alice Julie (Angola) and many others

Other participants like Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi and Prof. Agnes Binagwaho are competing in the categories of 'Best Zikomo Motivation Speaker' and 'Best Zikomo Inspirational Woman the Year 2023', respectively.

Professor Agnes Binagwaho is currently a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine

The 'Sports Person of the Year' category features contestants like Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Denzel Trainer (Tanzania), Kayiizi Ishaq (Uganda), Teacher Bugatti (Zambia) to name some.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, local series Bishop Family on Zacu TV and Rwandan DJ Alisha, a rising selecta residing in Uganda are contending for awards in categories like 'Best Zikomo Tv Series 2023' and 'Best Zikomo Club DJ' respectively.

Comedian and radio presenter Patrick Rusine is also a nominee in the category of 'Best Zikomo Radio Personality of the Year Southern and East Africa 2023.

These awards have gained prominence as a leading recognition of excellence across various areas in Africa, including science, life, technology, sports and entertainment.

About Zikomo Awards

Zikomo Awards is an international award ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organisations who are contributing positively and doing well in various industries such as art and entrepreneurship.

The Zikomo Awards also recognise humanitarians who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities. Organisations and individuals in the arts industry and entrepreneurs are nominat