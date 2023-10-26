Rwandan Duo Selected for BAL Mentorship Programme

Two Rwanda young women, Fatuma Mukamugema and Cindy Kolenyo, have been selected to take part in Basketball Africa League's new sports mentorship program that will see them visit and learn from basketball industry leaders in South Africa and the United States.

The new program, which will take place between October and December, is part of a collaboration between Speak Up Africa's "African LeadHERs" movement and BAL4HER, a BAL platform that aims at advancing gender equity in the African sports ecosystem and celebrating women in the sports industry who serve as role models to young women across the continent.

Mukamugema, a basketball coach from Shooting Touch Rwanda, and Kolenyo who is a student at the African Leadership University will be among the six young women chosen for the program.

The duo also previously participated in BAL4HER program held in Kigali in May.

Each of the participants that are mentored under the new program are carefully selected for demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities.

They spend a week with their respective mentors in their home country and are provided with specific goals tailored to their individual development plans.

The mentorship pairings are based on the mentees' interests and aspirations.

Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers, Vice President of Communications for the Boston Celtics, one of the mentors, expressed her admiration for the BAL and Speak Up Africa's collaborative efforts, emphasizing the power of mentorship for professional and personal growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mentorship is a positive and powerful tool to grow both professionally and personally. It has been a privilege to build meaningful connections and learn from each other, especially with my mentee Cindy," she noted.

Kolenyo, one of the program's mentees, shared her enthusiasm for the mentorship program.

"The African LeadHERs x BAL4HER mentorship program is a great opportunity to learn from a successful leader like Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers. Having the opportunity to shadow her throughout the start of the NBA season is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will inspire me going forward," she said.

The BAL4HER initiative had its roots in the 2023 BAL season when the league extended invitations to 150 young women from Dakar, Senegal; Cairo, Egypt; Kigali, Rwanda; and nearby communities who aspire to pursue careers in sports.

The young women participated in workshops with mentors and female leaders in the sports ecosystem. Additionally, they were engaged in basketball development camps and showcased their talents at each BAL arena.

Participants of the Program

Cindy Kolenyo and Fatuma Mukamugema (Rwanda)

Ndeye Doussou Ndiaye and Ndeye Fatou Beye (Senegal)

Ghada Elzend and Lama Alaeeldin Fahmy (Egypt).