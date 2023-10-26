Rwanda: Eastern Province Governor Gasana Suspended

Retired Commissioner General of Police Emmanuel Gasana has been suspended from duties as governor of Eastern Province due to matters under investigation.

His suspension was communicated by a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, October 25.

He has been governor of Eastern Province for approximately two and a half years, having been appointed by President Paul Kagame on March 15, 2021.

Gasana served as Commissioner General of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and subsequently Inspector General between 2009 to 2018.

Before transitioning to RNP, he was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

He was promoted to Brigadier General in the RDF and served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.

Gasana also previously held the position of Governor of Southern Province from 2018 to 2020.