Rwanda: Eastern Province Governor Gasana Suspended

25 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Retired Commissioner General of Police Emmanuel Gasana has been suspended from duties as governor of Eastern Province due to matters under investigation.

His suspension was communicated by a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, October 25.

He has been governor of Eastern Province for approximately two and a half years, having been appointed by President Paul Kagame on March 15, 2021.

Gasana served as Commissioner General of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and subsequently Inspector General between 2009 to 2018.

Before transitioning to RNP, he was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

He was promoted to Brigadier General in the RDF and served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.

Gasana also previously held the position of Governor of Southern Province from 2018 to 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.