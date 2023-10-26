Rwanda: FERWAFA, MASITA Sign Four-Year Kit Deal

Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) has signed a four-year kit deal with renowned Dutch sportswear and football equipment supplier MASITA.

The agreement, which was signed at FERWAFA Headquarters in Remera on Wednesday, October 25, will see MASITA supply the men's and women's national teams with high-performance match kits, training gear and stylish off-field apparel.

MASITA's latest deal brings an end to FERWAFA's decade-long kit partnership with Italian sports equipment supplier ERREA which has been Rwanda's kit partner since 2013.

A forced deal?

Masita's kit deal comes a year after members of the FA asked backed the motion to dismiss former Secretary-General Henry Muhire over controversially signing a contract with Dutch sportswear company apparently without the approval of the federation's executive committee, something that angered then FA president Olivier Nizeyimana.

It was reported that FERWAFA tried to cancel the contract but it found itself in a situation to risk paying Masita a staggering $2 million (Rwf2 billion) in fines for failure to honour the contract after the company threatened to drag the federation to the world football governing body (FIFA) for further intervention as long as they resist abiding to the contract's terms and conditions.

The contract is also said to be one of the reasons that Muhire got suspended from his job in June 2022 before he returned to office two weeks later.