Rwanda: Ruti Joel Gears Up for First One-Man Show

Following the release of Musomandera, Ruti Joel's debut album that has been touted as the best to come out of Rwanda's traditional music scene this year, the young musician and dancer has promised his fans a one-man show in December.

The much-anticipated concert, dubbed 'Rumata wa Musomandera', will be held on December 26, at Intare Conference Arena, one of the biggest venues in Kigali with a capacity of over 2, 000 people, which has hosted big shows like Burna Boy Xperience in Kigali, among others.

Speaking to The New Times on Wednesday, October 25, Ruti described his upcoming concert as a timeless show that will showcase the richness of Rwanda's traditional music and culture, from ancient Rwanda to the present and the future.

"This is a Gakondo celebration night that will allow people to experience the power of our traditional music and introduce a new wave of music that blends different modern genres with Rwandan traditional music styles known as Gakondo," Ruti said, adding that it is the first time such an event is being held in the country.

He also said that the show's name is meant to cater for everyone who is exposed to Gakondo music, from Musomandera's generation to his generation and the next. Musamondera is Ruti's mother, while Rumata is the artiste's real name.

"This is not like the normal events we know that attract a certain group of people, it is a show for everyone, that is why I named it after my mother and I. We are going to travel through time and experience timeless music," said Ruti.

The 'Igikobwa' hitmaker ventured into music in 2012 after joining Gakondo group alongside Jules Sentore and iconic traditional musician Intore Masamba. He started as a background singer for various local artistes and later launched his solo music career.

Ruti's music career took a turn early this year after producing Musomandera, his 10-track maiden album produced in a fusion of Gakondo and modern music genres, which topped charts and made him a household name in the country.