Ethiopia: Professor Gebisa Ejeta Wins National Medal of Science Award

On Tuesday, the U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the National Medal of Science to Gebisa Ejeta, Distinguished Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics and International Agriculture, executive director of the Purdue Center for Global Food Security and Purdue University Presidential Fellow for Food Security and Sustainable Global Development. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has extended congratulatory message to the professor on his success.

In a message posted on social media, MoFA said, "Our congratulations go out to Ethiopian-born Gebisa Ejeta, Distinguished Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, who was awarded the National Medal of Science by President Joe Biden yesterday."

Meanwhile, Purdue University also congratulated Professor Gebisa on his recognition by the president describing him as one of the most impactful geneticists in the world, a remarkable leader at Purdue in food security research, and a role model of perseverance for all Boilermakers.

"Our university celebrates another prestigious and richly deserved honor, bestowed by the president of the United States, to Gebisa, and I am delighted to join him on behalf of our university at the White House ceremony today," Purdue University President Mung Chiang said in a statement published on 24, October 2023.

Ejeta studies sorghum, an ancient grain used widely as a food source for humans and livestock. He received the 2019 World Food Prize for his research in creating sorghum hybrids that are resistant to both severe drought and the destructive parasitic Striga weed. The resulting dramatic increase in sorghum production has helped feed hundreds of millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa.

Biden awarded nine recipients with the National Medal of Science, established by Congress in 1959 and administered by the U.S. National Science Foundation to recognize outstanding contributions in biology, computer science engineering and more, it was learnt.