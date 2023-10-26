Sudan: RSF 'Poised to Take Over' Sudan Armed Forces HQ in South Darfur Capital

Nyala — Fierce battles continued for the second consecutive day in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the command headquarters of the 16th Division. Sources from the RSF claim that the paramilitary forces are on the verge of seizing control of the army headquarters.

Residents in Nyala reported that the clashes commenced on Monday afternoon following an RSF attack on the 16th Infantry Division's Command. They also reported heavy casualties and "incidents of plundering" along El Congo Street, in the South Darfur capital.

A field commander from the RSF, who chose to remain anonymous, told Radio Dabanga that the RSF has "successfully secured control over the warehouse, the medical corps, and the fourth regiment in Nyala".

The paramilitary forces reportedly control several neighbourhoods that were previously under the SAF's control. "The RSF is now in on the verge of taking over the command headquarters", the field commander said. At the time of writing, Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain a comment from the official spokesperson for the Sudanese army.

Sudan War Monitor geolocated videos filmed by RSF fighters, "which show that they captured SAF positions outside the military hospital, and the hospital itself, which is less than 1 km north of the 16th Division headquarters, as well as a military fuel depot."

"RSF also advanced to the Nyala television and radio, east of the divisional headquarters, according to video of their troops at that location", the independent monitoring platform reports.

Living conditions

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A listener in Nyala told Radio Dabanga that the ongoing gunfire and shelling "has confined people to their homes... Essential goods and foodstuffs remain accessible, and businesses continue to operate in El Geneina Mawgif Market, the livestock market, and Texas Gharb market".

The Turkish hospital in Nyala remains operational, providing medical services alongside various dispensaries. Cases requiring surgical intervention are being transferred to Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, and other nearby cities.

Nyala University professor Mohamed Abdel Aziz told Radio Dabanga yesterday that battles and shelling between the SAF and the RSF displaced a large number of residents and left entire neighbourhoods deserted, adding that the South Darfur capital is "one of the most affected cities after Khartoum state".

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the RSF besieged the city from three directions on September 23. According to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), the RSF is reinforcing its combat capabilities in Sudan's already war-torn western region. The lawyers warned of more tribal violence in Darfur as the United Arab Emirates allegedly continues to send arms to the militia.

The commander of the 16th Infantry Division, Maj Yasir Fadlallah, was "killed in the line of duty" in Nyala at the end of August.