Kenya: 'My Iron Fists Have a Lot to Say on Friday,' Fatuma 'Mama Yao' Zarika Says Ahead of Comeback Bout

Nairobi — It was a war of witty punchlines at Broadwalk Mall in Parklands, Nairobi as Kenyan boxer, World Boxing Federation (WBF) Featherweight champion Fatuma Zarika and her Tanzanian opponent Yazidu Omari held a last-minute press briefing on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their bout this Friday at the Sarit Centre.

Zarika -- popularly known as the Iron Fist -- was not keen to engage in much verbal exchanges but promised Omari that her punches would do most of the talking in two days' time.

"Boxing is not about words but more about action. I would like to tell you (Omari) to come into the ring on Friday and see for yourself. Come and meet 'Mama Yao' (the queen of all boxers in Africa). Let us wait for that day...please come prepared. Allamdulilahi," Zarika said.

The two will be trading punches for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Featherweight title in what will be the 38-year-old's first bout in close to three years since she claimed the belt against fellow Kenyan Patience Matsara.

Reflecting on her sabbatical leave, Zarika admitted it has rejigged her vigour and love for the ring.

"I have been away for a while but now I am back. This fight is an opportunity to test my body and know where I am as per my physical readiness. Being away for a while is maybe a blessing in disguise because I am back with renewed vigour and ready to take the game by storm. My ultimate target is to win and I hope this bout will put me on the path to attracting more sponsors," she said.

Speaking at the same time, Omari warned the Kenyan not to be fooled by her pretty face and petite body, adding that she is monster when unleashed in the ring.

"Fatuma I want to tell you not to be fooled by this face and this body. I have not come here to impress people with my pretty face but to work hard (for the title)," she said amid cheers from the crowd.

The fight -- organised by Ultra Fight Promotions -- will headline a busy line-up of bouts that also includes Kenya's Albert Kimario facing off with Malawian Grey Chimkwapulo for the vacant WABA Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title.

In other matches, Kenya's George Onyango will face Tanzanian Isak Mushi in welterweight bout as Uganda Ignatius 'Mad Lion' Onyango steps into the ring against home boy John Wasike.

The fight night has been sponsored by betting firm Betika to a tune of Ksh 4.5 million.

The firm's deputy manager, Mutua Mutava, expressed his excitement and anticipation of a night full of blows and bruises.

"It's not about the words but the action in the ring. We are waiting to see what action will be in the ring...what you have been doing out there (training), we want to see you bring it here (in the ring). We say welcome to everybody and we look forward to good things," he said.