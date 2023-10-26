Kenya: Paralympian Legend Henry Wanyoike Uses Life Story to Rally PLWDs to Explore Sporting Talents

Nairobi — Kenyan paralympian legend Henry Wanyoike has urged persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) not to sleep on their sporting talents but to pursue them to the highest standards.

The two-time Paralympic 5000m champion acknowledged that many sportspersons with disabilities encounter a lot of challenges in their careers but added that these hurdles are not insurmountable as evidenced by his life.

"They should be resilient, courageous and determined...the way I have believed in myself and the way I have been challenging others. I advise them not to ever give up because it is achievable. I have achieved...I have shown that disability is not inability. Having three world records is not easy but I have worked so hard for it," Wanyoike said.

He added: "It is all about working so hard and being focused on what you desire. Given opportunities, I know they can do wonders. As I said before, we don't need sympathy, we need equal opportunities. We need full support so we can show our full potential. Please come out in your numbers and claim what belongs to us."

Wanyoike lost his sight at the age of 20, which threatened to bring down the curtains prematurely on a young runner who had showed lots of promise as one of the country's medal prospects at the international level.

However, his blindness proved a blessing in disguise as he soon established himself as one of Kenya's foremost paralympians as epitomised by the three world records he smashed in 5000m (Athens Olympics), half marathon (Hong Kong in 2004) and full marathon (Blind Marathon in Japan in 2002).

Furthermore, Wanyoike has become the face of 'overcoming adversity' and has been involved in many community projects and corporate ventures.

His achievements notwithstanding, the 2002 World 5000m T11 champion urged the corporate world to work closely with and support more sportspersons living with disabilities to harness their potential.

"This (lack of corporate support) has been a problem for us for quite some time. The persons living with disabilities have also brought glory to the country just like the able-bodied athletes. The quality of the medals won is the same as that of the other athletes. In fact, there are times when we produce more medals in the Paralympics compared to the Olympics. I would urge the corporates to work with more of us because there is a lot of potential there," he said.

With the countdown to next year's Paralympic Games in Paris, Wanyoike had a timely advice for would-be members of Team Kenya.

"I would like to urge them to work hard in training and remain disciplined. You need to put the country first and remember that you are defending the honour and glory of the flag. For a very long time, we have been renowned as a country that produces world class athletes. I wish them all the best for those who are going to the Games and to stay away from banned substances...run clean," the 2004 Paralympics 10,000m T11 champion said.

Wanyoike was speaking on Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of a press briefing for this Sunday's StanChart Nairobi Marathon for which he is an ambassador.

He exalted the organisers for implementing inclusivity by virtue of a 21km wheelchair race, which will commence proceedings for the 20th edition of the annual road race.

"It is a beautiful feeling having seen the marathon grow from the first year to now when it is 20 years old. It is a unique marathon in Africa in that it provides inclusivity for persons living with disabilities through the wheelchair race. Nelson Mandela once said that sports brings different people together and it is easy to see that with this race. Even the prize money is equal for the different categories and this is something that is a really good example to other road races," Wanyoike said.

All roads leading to the Southern Bypass -- the course for the race -- will be closed for the entirety of Sunday morning as approximately 22,000 participants battle for glory in the different categories of competition including 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km fun run and the 21km wheelchair race.