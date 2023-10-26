Botswana: Envoys Report for Duty

Gaborone — Brazil is an important partner in the geo-political space, advocating for issues of concern to developing countries as well as addressing HIV and AIDS.

Receiving letters of credence from Ambassador of Brazil to Botswana, Mr Joao Genesio de Almeida Filho, at the Office of the President October 25, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said Botswana therefore considered Brazil as a friend and source of inspiration.

"Countries will forever be grateful for the support it has provided during trying times as a result of the health scourge," he said.

Dr Masisi said the two countries had long-standing relations, sharing common understanding on some issues in the global arena.

Additionally, he said Brazil was well known for its quality cattle breeds, excelling in sport as well as its ingenuity of engineers in the aerospace industry.

Therefore, he advised the incoming ambassador to look out for opportunities that would benefit both countries.

He said there were low-hanging fruits offered by the trade sector in among others, agriculture, noting that Brazilians had expertise in dairy cattle production.

Mr de Almeida Filho said he would focus on initiatives that would improve the livelihoods of people in both countries.

He concurred with President Masisi that Brazil was doing well in the agriculture sector and aerospace.

He said Brazil was aware of and acknowledged efforts that President Masisi and his government made to improve food security.

Mr de Almeida Filho said Brazil would offer assistance where possible.

"I will do my best to see where we can give a helping hand," he said.

Receiving Zambia's High Commissioner, Ms Pamela Chisanga, President Masisi said the two countries were like siamese twins and therefore, the incoming envoy must strengthen the relations.

Even though the two countries share the shortest boundary as compared to other neighbouring countries, President Masisi said the corridor between the two connected the whole of Africa and had played a prominent role in the history of the continent.

He said the Kazungula point of entry, which was recently face-lifted to ease movement and trade was a prominent point of passage during the liberation struggle.

He said the bridge had eased movement and would play a part in the realisation of the Africa free trade endeavour.

On the bi-national space, President Masisi said areas of interest were in the tourism sector through the shared tourism area of Okavango Zambezi (KAZA) which was home to a variety of flora and fauna and other opportunities presented by the sector.

President Masisi said Zambia had a lot of untapped potential in the agriculture sector.

He therefore urged Ms Chisanga to represent areas of interest and priority for the two nations.

"Engage the various institutions here and make our relationship intact," he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Chisanga noted that Zambia was among the first countries to open its chancery in Botswana, which was officially opened by the founding president, Sir Seretse Khama and was a testament that the two nations had strong relations.

Together, she said the two neighbouring nations had achieved a lot in the past in many areas of common interest.

Ms Chisanga said the two would continue to collaborate in other areas and the deepening relations would look beyond small-scale initiatives with the view to upscale. Reflecting on the balance of trade, Ms Chisanga said the current scenario was not reflective of their long relations.

"We need to explore the sector to be more beneficial," she said.

BOPA