Tanzania: Kihenzile Urges Expansion of Horticultural Storage Facilities At Kia

DEPUTY Minister for Transport, Mr David Kihenzile has urged the management of Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) to embark on plans for expanding storage infrastructure for horticultural related produce at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

Such efforts, the deputy minister said, will help to store more produce waiting to be exported, due to the fact that the government continues to improve the environment for foreign trade.

Mr Kihenzile gave the advice recently during his official tour of the airport to witness the day-to-day operations.

"The government, especially the sixth phase government, continues to create good business and investment environment that has led to the growth of international trade between Tanzania and other countries.

He said such move has increased the country's exports, including horticultural produce".

"Due to this development, the exportation of horticultural produce has increased and so it is good that you start strategising on how to expand the scope of storage of horticultural produce to avoid exporting these crops using other airports located outside the country due to lack of reliable storage facilities," he said.

During his tour, Mr Kihenzile commended the management of KADCO for its excellent performance that led to the increase in the number of passengers using the airport from 300,000 passengers during the post Covid-19 period to 939,000 during the 2022/2023 financial year.

"During my visit here, I have witnessed great reforms which are the result of the good management of KADCO team that have led to an increase in the number of passengers using this airport from 300,000 in 2021 to the current 939,000", he said, adding that the number is due to various efforts made by the government meant to improve the tourism sector, including the presence of the Royal Tour Tanzania film.

"There have been several plans aimed at improving the tourism sector in the country, including the Royal Tour Tanzania film which was initiated by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan; through this film together with other initiatives, the number of tourists will continue to increase." he said,

The deputy minister urged them to continue providing quality services to maintain the country's image in providing good hospitality services to tourists.

For her part, KADCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Christine Mwakatobe said that the management of the company will continue to make major improvements to provide satisfactory services to its clients.

"We thank President Samia for her great vision which has greatly contributed to the development of the tourism sector in this country; in a unique way the Royal Tour Tanzania film has been the catalyst for development in the tourism sector which is one of the main sources of our revenue," she said.