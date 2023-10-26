Tanzania: Gvt Disburses 3.4bn/ - to Compensate Dodoma City Residents

Dodoma — DODOMA: THE government has provided 3.4bn/- for payment of compensations to 85 Dodoma City Council residents who were embroiled in land disputes.

The revelation was made here by Dodoma City Council Director, John Kayombo, who said the money, had been provided by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking during the Land Clinic which engaged citizens and experts from the Land Development Division from the Ministry of Land and Human Settlement Development, Mr Kayombo said the President provided the money so that the 85 residents who had lost land to brokers and corrupt land officials through theft and land allocation could be compensated.

"We have already received the money and what is now going on is a thorough verification exercise, therefore, we will provide information as to when payments will kick off," he noted.

Mr Kayombo further added that the land clinic started last week and that so far, the turnout has been big as he equally insisted that it will be sustainable.

The clinic seeks to receive complaints and work on all land disputes reported by citizens.

According to him, about 1,014 people were registered at the complaints desk out of which 514 had been sorted, while authorities were working on issues raised by the remaining others.

'This clinic follows the directives by Dr Samia who does not want to see people rubbing tears because of land related disputes," he said.

The Dodoma City director exuded confidence that his office wants to see all disputes cleared by January next year.

According to Dodoma District Commissioner, Jabir Shekimweri, there was a similar clinic previously but it was only dealing with public servants from different institutions, but now it was going down to ordinary citizens, as he insisted that the land sector was leading in recording disputes in Dodoma city.

"We have all experts from all land departments at this clinic and we have directed that there should be a compulsory consideration of elders, pregnant women and Persons with Disabilities," added Mr Shekimweri.

He further advised all persons attending the clinic to come with all crucial documents so that they fast track service delivery for all. At the event, the DC handed over certificates of occupancy to 12 land owners.