Algeria: Attaf Calls for Immediate End to Random Zionist Strikes On Gaza Strip

25 October 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

NEW YORK (United Nations)- Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, called on Tuesday from New York for an immediate end to random Zionist strikes on the Gaza Strip and for the lifting of the inhumane blockade on it.

[ECR]This meeting "is being held in an exceptional context that has resulted in a scandalous misrepresentation of the facts and the basic facts of the Palestinian cause, which could not have happened without the convergenc of events each contributing to the worsening of other", said Attaf in his address to the Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Palestine.

" It is indeed a question of marginalizing the Palestinian cause on the international scene. It is also about unjustifiable complacency towards the Zionist occupation, which has absolute, unlimited, unconditional and unjustified immunity," he stressed.

With regard to the "marginalization of the Palestinian cause," Attaf referred to " a complete ignorance of the cause and of the priorities of the international community, which has shirked its responsibilities, reneging on its decisions and promises concerning the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital.

The Palestinian cause "has not benefited from any serious peace initiative since the 1990s, which has hampered international diplomatic efforts for nearly three decades, this cause remaining hostage to an extremely dangerous illusion, namely the search for peace, security and stability in the Middle East to the detriment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and on the ruins of their State," said the minister.

With regard to the Zionist entity's complacency, Attaf warned that this "has only aggravated the situation, by allowing the annexation of Palestinian territories by force and hegemony over more than 78% of the West Bank, striking a fatal blow to the two-state project as a basis for a peaceful, just and viable solution" to the Arab-Zionist conflict. [/ECR]

